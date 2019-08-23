MACON, Ga. — It's late August and there are not many things higher on our wish list right now than some cooler temperatures.

We've battled the 90s and 100s all summer long, and it is that time of year where it seems summer will never end. However, fall is right around the corner.

The longest day of the year was June 21. That is the day of the summer solstice. Since June 21, we have lost over an hour of daylight.

There is a bit of a lag between when daylight decreases and when temperatures finally drop, but we are about to reach that point.

Over the past few weeks, the average high temperature has fallen from 93 degrees to 91 degrees. This is a small change, but that drop will soon grow.

By Oct. 1, our average high temperature in Macon falls to 82 degrees. Combine that with the likely lower humidity by that time, and the oppressive summertime heat will be in the rear-view mirror.

The average temperature in Macon continues to fall through Nov. and Dec. until we reach our coldest point in the year during the first few days of Jan.

During the first week of the year, the average high temperature is 57 degrees and average low is 34.5 degrees. By then, folks will be wishing for the heat yet again.

We've got a while before we get there. As for what is coming in the short term, slightly cooler temperatures may be in the cards come the first week of September.

The Climate Prediction Center shows below normal temperatures knocking on the door by Sept. 4. Hopefully, we can get that cooler air a little further south, but we still have a lot of time for that part of the forecast to evolve.

