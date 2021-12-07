How the summer heat can affect your body

Heat-related illness are possible, especially now that we in the hottest part of the year. Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson explores the types of illnesses.

MACON, Ga. — We're now getting into the hottest parts of the summer, and we all need to make sure we are being safe in the heat.

Most people don't realize that heat-related illnesses start when temperatures are only at 80 degrees.

At 80 degrees, your body starts to experience dehydration if you're outside too long. Your body will begin to sweat to maintain its internal temperature. To help with this process, be sure to drink enough water.

At 90 degrees, heat cramps can settle in. Once temperatures start climbing into the triple digits; heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur.

To curb these illnesses, take frequent breaks in shade or air-conditioned spaces, and again, drink plenty of water.

This is important because highs in Central Georgia this week, and for the foreseeable future, will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat indices may rise into the mid 90s to low 100s.