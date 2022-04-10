Gwinnett County company collecting supplies for those hardest hit by Ian

Allsouth Sprinkler Company will drive down the collected items on Saturday

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFORD, Ga. — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian wreaked devastation on Florida's southwest coast as a Category 4 storm, people in Georgia are working to aid in relief efforts.

People can drop off disaster relief items at the Allsouth Sprinkler Company in Buford, where the Gwinnett County company is filling up trucks and trailers to drive down to Florida on Saturday.

Co-owner Abby McCullough said she and her siblings felt moved to act after watching the destruction that Ian left in its path.

"I just really felt God pulling and yanking at our hearts that we need to do this," she said. "It is a tragedy and it set so heavy on our hearts so we knew we had to do something to help."

Through the end of the week, Allsouth Sprinkler is collecting items to help those hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

"We’re still needing a lot of stuff - our goal is to stack the entire trailer full and drive down there just as a blessing and be there to help,” McCullough said.

They are accepting items such as bottled water, clothing, baby formula, dog food, camping supplies and flashlights.

Morgan Ainsworth dropped off cleaning supplies and paper plates Tuesday.

“I’ve been there - not hurricane-wise, but I’ve been in need and I felt like I was in the right place and that I could do something too,” said Ainsworth.

Once the company has collected the items they’ll drive five of their work trucks with tools and employees down to Florida on Saturday morning, starting at their branch in Jacksonville, then heading further south. McCullough says they'll be joining forces with other groups like Project Hope, Americares, and the Humane Society.

"We’ve already made contact with different organizations where they are set up for us to make drop-offs on Saturday,” McCullough said.

McCullough said it’s up to all of us to help those hurting, right now.

“We are a country as a whole and we won’t survive as a country unless we work together,” McCullough said.

The donations will be accepted every day through Friday until 6 p.m. at 1525 Broadmoor Blvd., Buford Georgia 30518.