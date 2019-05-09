MACON, Ga. — A shelter in Bibb County that is taking in evacuees is almost at capacity.

The South Bibb Recreation Center is located at 7035 Houston Road.

Shirley Blomgren arrived at the center Monday night. She evacuated and left her home in Brunswick, near St. Simons, because of potential Hurricane Dorian damage.

"I just keep hoping it will go out to sea so we can go home and I hope the house is still standing when we get there," Blomgren said.

American Red Cross volunteer Ken Sliney says there are 115 people staying at the shelter. He says there is space for about 10 more people.

"One of our biggest jobs is trying to make people feel comfortable and it's a lot of work. I'm not going to say that it isn't. It's a lot of work but it's rewarding work," Sliney said.

Sliney says each evacuee received a personal care kit. It includes things like deodorant, a comb, a toothbrush, and other toiletries.

Volunteers passed out blankets. Evacuees also receive food provided by the Salvation Army.

Blomgren says she appreciates having a place to stay, but she is concerned for families with small children.

"I'm sure it's very, very difficult on them. I can't imagine living through that with a newborn," Blomgren said.

Sliney and other volunteers say they are going to do their best to make the stay as comfortable as possible.

"Bless them because they are the victims. I'm not a victim because I volunteered to come down and help but they are the victims. They didn't ask for it," Sliney said.

The county says they will open more shelters if more space is needed for evacuees. If you are interested in helping evacuees, the county is asking the public to drop of gift cards at one of the following Macon-Bibb fire stations:

· Fire Station #1, 195 Coliseum Drive, 31201

· Fire Station #3, 4036 Napier Avenue, 31204

· Fire Station #10, 800 Oglethorpe Street, 31201

· Fire Station #11, 3020 Riverside Drive, 31204

· Fire Station #107, 3410 Jones Road, 31206

· Fire Station #108, 7100 North Peak Road, 31220

· Fire Station #110, 2930 Heath Road, 31206

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian beginning to impact motorways around Savannah, coastal Georgia

RELATED: FVSU houses evacuees from Savannah State University

RELATED: Dublin hotel addresses price gouging claims from Hurricane Dorian evacuee