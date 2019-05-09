JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She's a bundle of sunshine that arrived in the midst of a storm. Baby Makayla was born Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Medical Center right as Hurricane Dorian hit Jacksonville. Being born in the middle of a hurricane can be tiring. Makayla slept peacefully as mom Tia cradled her in her arms.

Tia wasted no time coming up with a nickname for her new little girl. “We nicknamed her Stormy, and one of the nurses named her Dorina."

Despite being due on Sept. 7, Makayla's early arrival was no surprise. “My family did say that she would probably come during a hurricane and that’s exactly what she did so...,” Tia said.

With big smiles on their faces, mom, dad and big sister are already are planning the stories they will share with little Stormy, like how she brought the sunshine during the storm.

“We feel kinda special," Tia said. "We get to tell her about this when she grows up. She’s a hurricane baby, little Stormy.”

