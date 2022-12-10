Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 105 in wake of Hurricane Ian

All deaths were confirmed by the MEC spanning 17 counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida.

The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related.

There is now a total to 105 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from several counties, including:

Charlotte – 6

Collier – 5

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 2

Lake – 1

Lee – 52

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 2

Osceola – 2

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –7

Volusia – 5

The deaths related to the storm span 17 counties in the state of Florida with the majority out of Lee County where Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Additional updates will be provided as needed.

