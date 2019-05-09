WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As Hurricane Dorian churns towards Savannah, many here in Central Georgia are thinking about the coast.

If you are someone who's got family or property there, that probably goes double for you.

If that property is damaged, Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Macon Better Business Bureau, says you better have your head on a swivel.

"You're going to have scam artists that are going to see this as their golden opportunity to come down and lighten your wallet," Collins said.

Leaking roofs, flooded basements — you name it — Collins says in the days after a storm it's possible somebody will try to cash in on it.

If you fall for it, it can be costly.

"Typically if a consumer loses money to one of these (scams) it's up to one or two thousand dollars or even more," Collins said.

Collins says people claiming to be contractors will go door-to-door in damaged neighborhoods, offering to do repair work. Some of them are legit, but others, especially those who get pushy trying to sell their work, are likely from out of state.

That means if there are any problems with their work after they complete the job, it will be a major hassle holding them accountable.

And some, he says, are a lot more nefarious than that.

"I'm thinking of just the people that come in, get a blue tarp put on their house, and then get billed for $1,500," Collins said.

So what can you do about it?

A good bit, actually.

Here's what Collins suggests:

Make sure any contractor you work with is licensed.

Make sure they are insured.

Check with your insurance adjuster before making any decisions

Beware of anybody who is overly pushy.

Check any company out at the Better Business Bureau's website to make sure they are reputable.

If the crew you decide to work with uses subcontractors, make sure the contractor provides some type of written statement guaranteeing all subcontractors have been paid in full. If not — and a subcontractor is not paid — they could end up putting a lien on your house.

Never pay cash. Always pay with something that leaves a paper trail.

Do not pay everything up front. If the contractor needs some funds at the start to purchase supplies, aim to pay them in thirds. One at the start of the job, one at the halfway point, and one at completion.

Most of all, Collins says it is essential to plan ahead. Making these decisions when half your roof is gone only increases the chances you'll fall for a scam.

"You always prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Collins said.

You can also always call the Better Business Bureau directly for advice at 478-742-7999.

