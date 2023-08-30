Man killed by fallen tree as Idalia moved through Georgia: AP

It made landfall near Florida's Gulf Coast and is weakening over south Georgia as it makes it way back into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

GEORGIA, USA — Idalia (ee-DAL-ya) strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane overnight before weakening and slamming Florida with a Category 3 storm Wednesday.

It made landfall near Florida's Gulf Coast and it has weakened over south Georgia as it makes its way back into the Atlantic Ocean.

11 p.m. | Emergency crews in South Georgia are working around the clock to provide help for those hit by Idalia.

9 p.m. | According to an Associated Press report, a falling tree killed a Georgia man working to clear a blocked road in Valdosta. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the AP that a big gust of wind came up and knocked over the tree-- killing him instantly. Another person was hurt from the same tree and a sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries, Paulk told the AP.

8:45 p.m. | Georgia DNR said all of its divisions are currently working around the clock to help people impacted by Idalia.

From assisting communities with debris removal to managing efforts at Incident Command, all Divisions of Georgia DNR are working around the clock to assist people impacted by #HurricaneIdalia @CoastalGADNR @GaDNRLE @GaStateParks pic.twitter.com/dG9n9tJ6BL — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) August 30, 2023

8 p.m. | 11Alive's Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said Idalia has left Georgia. It's now over South Carolina.

Idalia has left the state of Georgia. The center of circulation is now over South Carolina. It will continue moving... Posted by Chris Holcomb 11Alive on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Idalia has left the state of Georgia. The center of circulation is now over South Carolina. It will continue moving... Posted by Chris Holcomb 11Alive on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

7:44 p.m. | Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move over southern South Carolina. In an update, the National Hurricane Center said a flood threat remains for Georgia and the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm #Idalia Advisory 17A: Idalia Over Southern South Carolina. Flood Threat Continues Over Georgia and the Carolinas. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

6:30 p.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley is on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah. Here's the latest on the tropical storm's impact.

5:42 p.m. | The City of Brunswick has enacted a curfew due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia. The curfew will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and end on Thursday at 7 a.m.

5:37 p.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform in a 5 p.m. update that a storm surge warning is now in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Carolinas through Wednesday night. Coastal flooding will be expected in those areas until Thursday.

5PM EDT 30 Aug: There is a storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning in effect along the southeastern US coast. Coastal and inland flooding is expected in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas into Thursday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/vHi9xfDqal — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

5:29 p.m. | Georgia Power said over 130,000 customers in south Georgia are still without power. Crews have officially begun the restoration process in Valdosta. Partner crews from Alabama and Mississippi are helping a small army of crews in Georgia.

Officials with the power company are warning residents not to touch any downed power lines, avoid walking in flooded areas and to never pull trees off of power lines.

4:56 p.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm is still putting areas in Georgia at risk of flooding, storm surge and storm winds.

Tropical Storm #Idalia Advisory 17: Idalia Now a Tropical Storm. Risk of Freshwater Flooding, Storm Surge, and Strong Winds Continues Across Portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

4:47 p.m. | According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, thousands are without power in south Georgia. GEMA Director Chris Stallings stated earlier in a news conference that it could take 72 hours to expect true power.

4:26 p.m. | President Biden spoke with Gov. Kemp and other state government officials, over the phone, in the neighboring states that are being impacted by Hurricane Idalia. He told each governor that they have the administration's full support, according to White House officials.

The president also told the governors that federal teams will continue to work closely with the first responders and local officials in their states as the storm progresses.

4:11 p.m. | Valdosta Police took to Facebook on Wednesday photos with damage and provided an update. Authorities said that some roads are "impassable" because of flooding, debris and downed powerlines.

View the photos of the damage below.

3:40 p.m. | Georgia Power released photos showing damage in areas such as Valdosta, Savannah, and Homerville.

2:46 p.m. | 11Alive's Joe Ripley provided an update on social media from Tybee Island.

Here on the South end of Tybee, just a handful of businesses are open. Most people have told us how much the wind has picked up. Photojournalist Tyson and I have lost our hats twice (and retrieved them safely), so we understand. Some people reporting losing power too pic.twitter.com/0TsajJoZi7 — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) August 30, 2023

2:16 p.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Hurricane Idalia's core is still moving across southeastern Georgia. Residents should expect flash and river flooding across south Georgia.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 16A: Idalia'S Core Moving Across Southeastern Georgia. Flash and River Flooding Likely Across Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas Through Thursday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

2:12 p.m. | The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated its Region 4 Regional Response Coordination Center and will be operating out of Atlanta for the storm.

1:58 p.m. | Clayton County Public Schools announced that it will be canceling all afternoon and evening activities for Wednesday due to "anticipated implement weather" from Hurricane Idalia.

Officials added the Campus Kids program will not be canceled. District officials also canceled the Blueprint Series Tour that was scheduled for Wednesday.

1:04 p.m. | Hartsfield-Jackson Airport officials said that there will be impacts to the national air space. Across the country, there have been 110 flight cancellations. Officials will monitor the storm as it passes through south Georgia.

12:12 p.m. | The Georgia governor said that trees are down and some power outages have been reported in parts of south Georgia.

12:06 p.m. | Gov. Kemp added in a news conference that it's still a "dangerous storm." He said that residents should prepare as it impacts the Peach State. The Georgia governor said federal response will be available after the storm passes through.

12:05 p.m. | GEMA Director Chris Stallings said in a news conference with the Georgia governor that officials are expecting the storm to be out of the Peach State by 8 p.m. Idalia is currently over the state as a Category 1 Hurricane and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm.

12:01 p.m. | Gov. Kemp provides an update with GEMA Director Chris Stallings on Hurricane Idalia as it passes through south Georgia.

11:13 a.m. | 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil will be providing a live update as Idalia is now in Georgia.

11:10 a.m. | The 11Alive StormTrackers report that Idalia will approach Valdosta as a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum winds of 90 mph.

10:55 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center said the center of Idalia is now crossing into south Georgia.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 16: Center of Idalia Crossing Into Southern Georgia. High Water Levels Continue Along the Gulf Coast of Florida. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

10:23 a.m. | Parts of south Georgia are in a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Warning. Idalia is expected to weaken in south Georgia to a Category 2.

10:00 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that damaging winds have spread into southern Georgia. The update said that wind gusts of 63 miles per hour were recently reported at the airport in Valdosta.

10 AM EDT Hurricane #Idalia Update: Damaging winds spreading into southern Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SNzWRQolZo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

9:50 a.m. | Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr warns residents to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and impacts parts of south Georgia.

Carr released the following statement below.

“As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, we want to remind all Georgians of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from home repair fraud and other schemes,” said Carr. “Con artists will try to take advantage of those impacted by severe weather. We know this is a difficult time for many, and our office stands ready to assist any consumer who thinks they have encountered a potential scam.”

8:15 a.m. | Georgia's Emergency Management System released a list of shelter locations in several counties ahead of Idalia's wrath. This comes after Gov. Kemp issued a State of Emergency for the Peach State on Tuesday as the storm approaches.

To view a list of emergency shelter options, click here.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday that they will be opening their campground to evacuees, click here to learn more.

Emergency shelters are open in several Georgia counties in advance of #Idalia. If you live in a mobile home or inadequate housing seek substantial shelter as soon as possible. Visit https://t.co/c3IER9nbqP for a full list of shelter locations. #Shelter pic.twitter.com/Rj8RxEDoMh — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) August 30, 2023

7:45 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center tweeted, "7:45 AM EDT update: Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 125 mph. Catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds ongoing."

Live Radar

