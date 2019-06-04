Every year, Colorado State University creates four forecasts for Hurricane Season. The first one, done on Thursday, April 4th, reveals this season could be slightly below average. When it comes to named storms, they believe there will be 13, and this is the only statistic above the average of 12.

As for how many storms will reach hurricane status, CSU predicts five when the average is around six.

Hurricanes to make it to major status average about three -- CSU predicts two.

To take a look at accuracy for CSU's forecasts in 2017 and 2018, they've only been off by one or two when it comes to how many named hurricanes we've had by the time they make their final prediction in August.

The university's next forecast along with NOAA's outlook on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes out in June.

Hurricane season begins June 1st.

The list of 2019 Atlantic Hurricane names: