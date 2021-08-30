Georgia Cajun-inspired restaurant to donate a portion of sales to Ida recovery

A Louisiana-inspired restaurant will donate a portion of September sales to help with relief from Ida

ROSWELL, Ga. — Volunteers from across the country and across Georgia are in Louisiana and Mississippi helping with recovery after Hurricane Ida. For those who can’t make it to those states, they’re quickly figuring out ways to make some sort of contribution.

Marcus Dickman is one who is doing just that. Although he's lived in Roswell for nearly 20 years, he grew up in Slidell, a suburb of New Orleans, from 1976 to 1986.

“Once you have a chance to live there, you fall in love with it and it’s a totally different world," said Dickman.

Dickman said he often found himself driving by a two-story New Orleans style building on Canton Street, hoping one day to turn it into a piece of his home state. That is until he eventually pulled the trigger and opened a Cajun-inspired restaurant, Bayou Q, in the middle of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Dickman watched as Hurricane Ida battled through his former home state. He checked on friends, sister, and nieces and nephews that still live in Louisiana.

“You always have that anxiousness of what’s gonna still be there, is it going to wipe out the cities, wipe out the towns?” Dickman explained.

To help, Dickman decided to use his food for comfort. About 5% of Bayou Q's sales (amounting up to $5,000) will be going toward hurricane relief.

"It's the best I can do for now, but hopefully we can do more," Dickman humbly added.

A portion of September's proceeds will go to relief, as well as $1 of every "Hurricane," a traditional New Orleans-style alcoholic beverage, purchased.

Dickman also plans to host an online fundraiser on their Facebook page, which he hopes will help raise $20,000 to help support the Cajun Navy, a group that is in Louisiana right now, helping with relief.

Bayou Q's is located on 982 Canton Street in Roswell and is open Tuesday- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays.)

Here are other places sending help or locations in Georgia that are helping evacuees from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi:

American Red Cross of Georgia

The Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals, and comfort to people in need.

Sunday night, more than 2,500 people sought refuge in some 60 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Anyone in the affected area that needs a safe place to stay should call 211, visit redcross.org, call 1- 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency App for shelter locations. You can also text LASHELTER to 898-211 or NOLAREADY to 77295.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ida, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Home Depot Foundation

The Atlanta-based Home Depot Foundation has boots on the ground as well, working with partners like Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, Team Rubicon, and All Hands and Hearts. They hope to distribute 150,000 pounds of food and 700 disaster clean-up kits.

Cajun Navy

This volunteer disaster response team is providing relief and rescue services. They are currently accepting donations.

Mattress Mack

Volunteers will be at his Gallery Furniture store in north Houston collecting donations Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.