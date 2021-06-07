Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for 92 Georgia counties in preparation for Elsa

The state of emergency order is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for nearly 100 counties in the state ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

Tuesday evening, Elsa regain its strength as a hurricane as is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 1 storm.

Kemp's order affects 92 counties in middle, south and southeast Georgia. The state of emergency order is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

The order helps free up resources if needed.

Elsa was the fifth tropical storm this season and first storm to strengthen into a hurricane.

A hurricane warning is now in effect from Egmont Key to Steinhatchee river on Florida's Gulf coast. Also, the Georgia coast is under a tropical storm warning from the mouth of the Saint Mary's river to Altamaha sound.

To read the executive order and get the full list of the counties included, visit the governor's website.