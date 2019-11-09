CENTERVILLE, Georgia — Thomson Middle School is accepting donation for those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Donations can be dropped off at 301 Thomson Street in Centerville until Sept. 27.

Here is a list of the items the middle school says are needed:

Drinking water

Non-perishable food items

Diapers

Wipes

Baby formula

Sanitary Napkins/ Feminine Products

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Soap

Shampoo/Conditioner

First Aid Kids, sterile bandages, gauze, tape

Flashlights

Linens

Insect repellents

Clothes and shoes of all sizes

Portable lamps/lights

Portable radio

Batteries

Portable single/double burner stoves/hot plates

Brooms, maps, trash bags

Shovels, rakes

Tents

Cots

Portable generators

Water containers

Water purification kits

A flyer for the event lists stephanie.morris@hcbe.net and leshan.ferguson@hcbe.net as contacts.

