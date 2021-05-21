Tropical systems brewing in Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic: What we know about them

Two systems could become tropical depressions or storms. But neither is expected to impact Georgia.

ATLANTA — We are tracking two potential tropical systems. One of them is in the Gulf, the other in the north-central Atlantic.

Gulf system

The system in the Gulf is near the Texas coast. We expect it to move inland late Friday or early Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

Whether or not it develops, it will bring some heavy rain into parts of Texas and Louisiana. It won't have any impact on us here in Georgia.

Atlantic System

Another potential tropical system is in the north-central Atlantic. This system has some impressive wind speeds, but it hasn't acquired any tropical characteristics yet. NHC gives it a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm.