WASHINGTON -- Beloved giant panda Bei Bei is not the only D.C. resident who enjoyed the first snowfall of the season on Thursday.

A 96-year-old woman who moved to D.C. from Miami could not contain her excitement as she watched the flakes fall during Thursday's winter weather storm.

"Thank God for giving me the opportunity to watch something that I love," she said in a video posted on Twitter. "I love it very, very. very much. Thank, thank, thank you, God!"

RELATED: DC Reporter rescues his parents

Oria Carrera's son, Former WUSA9 and WAMU reporter Armando Trull, recorded her reaction on cell phone video that he posted to his Twitter page. In the video, he explains that it's been a long time since his mother has seen snow.

The video shows his mother watching the snow in amazement as she says "oh, look at that!"

My 96 y/o Mom reacts to seeing first snowfall after moving to DC from Miami- pic.twitter.com/q2349znNAG — Armando Trull (@trulldc) November 15, 2018

Trull said his mother recently moved in with him in D.C. after her husband passed away this past June. He said she really wanted to see snow, so he bundled her up and brought her on the porch to witness the season's first snowfall.

When first asked how seeing the snow made her feel, Carrera replied "I feel happy! So, so so happy!"

In the video, Trull grabs a snowball and carries it over to his mother so she can touch the snow.

Carrera then squeals with excitement while holding the snowball and says "I can't believe it!"

The video ends with the excited woman throwing the snowball back at her son.

If Carrera's reaction has taught us anything, it's to appreciate the small stuff -- even the small, white flakes of snow.

© 2018 WUSA