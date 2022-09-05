Out of This World: If you've seen two bright lights in the sky it's actually Venus and Jupiter

If you been stargazing in the past week, you may have noticed two bright stars really close together. That was the Venus-Jupiter Conjunction!

MACON, Ga. — People in the 13WMAZ Weather Network were curious about these two shiny stars that seemed a little too close for comfort.

Those were not actually stars. They were Venus and Jupiter.

The reason why the planets looked so close together is because they entered their conjunction. That is when celestial bodies seem to meet up at one location.

A conjunction happens when two objects have the same angular distance away from Earth's horizon.

This specific photo was taken on by Tammy Bowman Ross on the morning of April 30th. The peak for this year's Venus and Jupiter conjunction was May 1st.

According to NASA, there is no true significance to any conjunction, but they are fascinating to see.

This year's conjunction was special because to the naked eye, the planets' distance from each other was only the length of a full moon. In reality, the planets were still over 400 million miles apart.

That won't appear again until 2039.

Even though the peak has passed, you can still see the bright planets in the sky. Venus will be close to the horizon and Jupiter will be slowly drifting up and to the right of Venus.

Don't worry if you missed this year's show, the next Venus and Jupiter conjunction will happen next year.