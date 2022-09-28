MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Government announced Wednesday at 10:38 a.m. that the county is in lockdown ahead of Hurricane Ian's imminent landfall.
According to a Twitter post from the county, all shelters have shut their doors and emergency services will not be available until the storm subsides.
County administrator Dr. Scott Hopes stressed in a press briefing the importance of sheltering in place for safety.
"The time to shelter is now," Hopes said.
Hopes said law enforcement have already evacuated the county islands. He also warned the public of the post-storm fallout, including downed power lines, fallen trees and flooding.
Hopes stated residents should not leave their homes even after the storm has passed on account of the aforementioned dangers. The county will inform residents when it is safe to leave the shelter.
