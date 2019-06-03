Good Sunday morning, Central Georgia. A cold front moving through this morning will bring the chance for a few light showers. It definitely won't be a washout. The chance of rain is only 30% The front will create a large temperature range from northwest to southeast.

Overnight, it will get cold once again. Lows are headed to the upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible south of Macon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. \

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

