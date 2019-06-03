Good Saturday evening! Through the rest of this evening and overnight, clouds will increase across Central Georgia, but we should remain rain free. Tomorrow morning, a cold front will swing through and bring the chance for showers. Not everyone will see rain, and the chance of rain is only 30%. Sunday afternoon will be breezy and cooler.

We could use some rainfall! Macon's rainfall deficit for 2019 is approaching 4 inches.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible south of Macon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s. \

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

