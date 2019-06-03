Happy first day of Spring! After a beautiful afternoon, we are looking ahead to yet another cold and clear evening.

Tomorrow morning will feel more winter-like again, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

A weak cold front will approach the area early Thursday, but with high pressure in control, that will prevent much moisture from getting into our forecast. Could see a few more clouds, but over all, Thursday will be breezy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

wmaz

The start of the Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday will be picture perfect! Highs will head near 70 with lots of sunshine to go around!

wmaz

Both Saturday and Sunday continue to look very nice. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with sunny and dry weather rolling on.

wmaz

Our pattern begins to switch up early next week. Our rain chance looks to return in the Monday - Tuesday time frame. We'll of course keep you posted as we fine tune the forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday...Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.