Once the rain arrives, we will stick with the potential for occasional waves of showers and a few storms throughout the upcoming weekend. This potential will last into the beginning of next week. As for a severe threat, that looks to be on the low end. General rain and thunderstorms for the most part.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows near 60.

Saturday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Monday... Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night... Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

