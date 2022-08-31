'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says the No. 1 rule is to prepare weeks before a storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations.

To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.

"Flashlights, batteries, lanterns and all of our kind of new technology with battery backup lightbulbs," said George Jackson, who owns the Ace Hardware on Riverside Drive.

Jackson says those are some of the things that go the quickest from his shelves when weather strikes. The newest thing in his own emergency kit is battery backup lightbulbs.

"Having one in each room helps a lot just the power goes out at night. We've got young kids at home, the pets are going crazy, so it's nice having even just a few throughout the house. Helps navigate."

Of course, there's the tried-and-true stuff, too. Bungee cords and tarps can keep you dry after a weather event. A chainsaw can help you clear debris in the yard. With limited light though, "Having a good first aid kit around is very very handy," Jackson said.

Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says it's always best to prepare weeks ahead of time.

"Write an emergency plan, build your emergency kit and stay informed. If you do those three things, then you're going to be much better off, you're going to be much more prepared for when something does happen," Hawkins said.

Here are some of the things we put in our shopping cart: a heavy-duty flashlight, AA batteries, a tarp and a mobile power bank.