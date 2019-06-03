The Storm Prediction Center has removed Central Georgia from the severe weather risk area for today. While we may see a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening along the cold front, storms should remain below severe limits.

On Monday, we'll see the return of some sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds is likely along with temperatures rebounding to the mid 70s once again. The warm weather is here to stay through the week!

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the low mid 50s, warmer south.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Rain and a few storms Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly Clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

