'They heard him screaming help' | Neighbors say man killed by fallen tree graduated college not long ago

Quintera Freeman said Gerald Crawford, 30, was a great guy who was often seen sitting on his front porch.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the name of a man who died Wednesday after a tree came crashing down on his home.

Quintera Freeman said Gerald Crawford, 30, was a great guy who was often seen sitting on his front porch.

“We all grew up together. We see him every day, actually," Freeman said. "It’s just very sad and it hurts, it really hurts.”

Neighbors said he graduated college not long ago and loved to barbecue. Everyone that 11Alive talked to off-camera said he was a kind man that was often seen sitting on his front porch.

Freeman said she wasn't home at the time the tree fell, but her relatives were.

“They heard him yelling as soon as it fell," she said. "They heard him screaming help.”

Freeman and several neighbors told 11Alive off-camera, that falling trees have been a problem on this block on Linda Way for a while now. Neighbors said a few months ago, branches of the tree that fell Wednesday, had fallen before crushing a tan sedan that’s parked next to the family’s vehicles

“His mother did say she called about the tree and it was no response”, said Freeman and other neighbors.

Freeman said not long after that, another tree at the end of the block fell, too.

She pointed to a tree in her front yard her family had to have cut down last year because they were afraid it would topple over.

“We got this one cut down, this was actually bigger, so tell I think these trees are very old," she said.

In addition to figuring out a tree plan for their block, residents say they’ll never forget the quiet neighbor who died because of one.

“He will be missed and never forgotten,” said Freeman.

It's important to note that neighbors said in some spots where trees have fallen, it's hard to determine if they belong to the city or the homeowners.

11Alive reached out to the city council about their concerns. Officials said they have not received complaints.