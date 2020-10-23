Look up! A triangle of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn are shining brightly together

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — These next couple of evenings watch for the waxing moon to sweep by Jupiter and Saturn. Thursday night, they are forming a beautiful triangle in the south to southwest sky.
Jupiter, which is the brighter of the two planets, shines some 13 times brighter than Saturn and brighter than all the stars. The only star to outshine Jupiter in the evening sky is Mars, which you’ll find to the east of Jupiter and Saturn, low in the eastern sky.
Saturn and Jupiter are gearing up for their great conjunction before this year ends. It’ll be the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in 397 years!
In astronomy, a conjunction occurs when any two astronomical objects (such as asteroids, moons, planets, and stars) appear to be close together in the sky, as observed from Earth.
The extra-close Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in 2020 won’t be matched again until the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction of March 15, 2080.
What other people are reading right now:
- FDA approves remdesivir, first drug for treating COVID-19
- Trump and Biden to meet for high stakes final faceoff in Thursday debate
- Gov. DeSantis says Florida is loosening nursing home visitation restrictions
- Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Rare, two-headed snake found in Palm Harbor home
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter