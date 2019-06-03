After a fantastic day yesterday, we'll have another day of great weather for Wednesday. You may notice some extra cloud cover around for the afternoon, but we'll stay completely dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday should stay just about all dry as well. A southerly breeze ahead of our next storm system will mean we trend warmer. Expect highs near 80 degrees for Thursday.

Friday will feature the return of our rain and storm chance. For now it looks like the severe weather risk largely stays north and west of here.

The storm outlook for Thursday goes up to a level 2 well northwest of central Georgia.

The day 3 storm outlook shows just the general thunderstorm chance for central Georgia. So as of right now we're not expecting big issues, but a few storms are possible. We'll of course keep you posted.

By Saturday morning it's just a stray shower chance, and then we go completely dry for the duration of the weekend. It will be much cooler though with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

