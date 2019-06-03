Looking ahead to the weekend, we should be dry but cooler.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Lows near in the upper 40s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

