We've made it half-way through the week with dry weather, and that trend looks to continue as we finish out the week. A frigid start this morning will give way to a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Despite the spring equinox this afternoon at 5:58 PM, we will still not feel like spring to start the day on Thursday with lows in the upper 30s.

A weak cold front will approach the area early Thursday, but with very little moisture to work with it looks like we just see a few extra clouds. Thursday afternoon will trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The start of the Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday will be met with absolutely fantastic weather. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Both Saturday and Sunday continue to look very nice. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with sunny and dry weather rolling on.

Our pattern begins to switch up early next week. Our rain chance looks to return in the Monday - Tuesday time frame. We'll of course keep you posted as we fine tune the forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

