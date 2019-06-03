After another round of 30s for Thursday morning, temperatures trend warmer for this afternoon! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s for most spots with a good supply of sunshine.

Despite the sun, parts of central Georgia are still dealing with smoke from local prescribed burns. This will result in some hazy conditions.

A cold front will move through central Georgia today, but will bring almost nothing in the way of rainfall. If anything, we could have a rain drop or two northeast of Macon this afternoon, otherwise today will be completely dry.

Friday morning will continue our string of chilly starts. Expect another round of upper 30s early in the day, but the afternoon will be phenomenal with sunshine and highs near 70 for the start of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

We trend even warmer for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs for both days will reach the low to mid 70s, but morning temperatures continue to run below average for this time of the year. All in all, the first weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival will be stellar!

However, our rain chance will return early next week. The models are now coming in to better agreement, and are suggesting that the best rain chance will come Monday afternoon in to early Tuesday.

With temperatures in the 70s for Monday afternoon, we could have a few thunderstorms with this set up. We'll continue to watch the latest model runs, but as of right now we are not expecting big issues with severe weather.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday...Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

