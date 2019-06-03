Saturday, afternoon highs will head into the mid to upper 70s as a surge of warm air ahead of our next system flows into Central Georgia. However, the day itself will be pretty much all dry.

wmaz

As mentioned previously, Saturday looks mainly dry. Could see a rain chance north of Macon, but the models have trended much drier than from this morning, keeping the rain and thunderstorm threat north of our viewing area.

wmaz

Our main storm threat will be Sunday. The SPC has outlined all of central Georgia in the level 1 threat for severe weather. To be clear, we are not expecting this to be a widespread event like last Sunday. As of now we have the lower end threat for a few isolated strong to severe storms, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.

wmaz

It looks like Saturday afternoon/evening holds the greatest strong storm chance. Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder possible in the morning. Instability factor isn't extremely impressive, especially in the morning. However, south of Macon, as the front swings through, could be enough instability for some stronger storms in the afternoon and early evening.

wmaz

Again, the primary thing to look out for will be damaging straight line winds as well as torrential rain.

We will continue to monitor the strong storm chance, and of course keep you posted with the latest.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 50.

Saturday...Partly cloudy. Rain possible early. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday... Showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.