After a wonderful weekend, we now have a storm chance to get through for Monday evening. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

