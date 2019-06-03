We've enjoyed a fantastic stretch of weather across central Georgia for the past several days, but our rain and storm chance is set to return for late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

A few storms late this afternoon and this evening could be strong. The SPC has placed parts of central Georgia, especially west of I-75, in the level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather. The level 1 threat continues east and includes the rest of central Georgia. The primary threats with any storms later today will be hail and gusty winds.

Much of the day itself on Monday will absolutely fine. Prior to 5 o'clock we should stay pretty much all dry with a partly sunny sky, and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

After 5 o'clock this afternoon, a few scattered showers and storms could begin to fire up. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, but it looks like the better chance of seeing a stronger storm will come later in the evening.

Between about 8 PM and midnight an organized batch of rain and storms will likely move across the area.

We are not expecting widespread issues with severe weather, but a few of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds. The good news is that the tornado risk looks very low.

By midnight the storms are moving to our southeast, and our chance for strong storms will come to an end.

Tuesday will be much cooler with our breeze shifting out of the northeast by the afternoon. This will bring us a good coverage of clouds, and a few scattered showers.

By Wednesday we go back to dry weather with a good supply of sunshine. The second half of the week looks very nice with temperatures back in the 70s by Friday.

Saturday will remain dry, but Sunday looks like the day for our next system to bring a rain and storm chance. We'll continue to update the forecast as we get more details.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms possible. Lows around 50.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Thursday...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

