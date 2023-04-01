National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday

Among the counties to be surveyed for a potential tornado confirmation will be Heard County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.)

The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado.

Among the counties to be surveyed for a potential additional tornado confirmation will be Heard County. Surveys will be conducted in Washington and Jefferson counties, as well.

On Wednesday, the NWS confirmed an EF-0 had touched down on Tuesday in Coweta County during the storms.

They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court. Downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews worked all day on Wednesday to remove them.

It was not far from the area where a large tornado devastated the community in 2021. Newnan High School had a virtual day Wednesday.

The storm survey report mentions the tornado initially touched down in the White Oak community near Nicklaus Walk and Tillinghast Trace; several small trees were snapped. The storm then moved northeast and larger pines were snapped near a golf course fairway between the White Oak and Woodstream communities, the report said.