National Weather Service in process of rating tornadoes that ripped through Central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After over 4 inches of rain in Macon Wednesday, the Ocmulgee River is well out of its banks.

However, the flooding is not the only weather story.

As crews clean up after Tuesday and Wednesday's storms, the National Weather Service survey teams were hard at work to determine the ratings of the tornadoes that struck central Georgia.

48 hours after the initial round of severe weather, the damage left behind is still more than evident in spots around Central Georgia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is responsible for determining tornado ratings based off damage. When surveying, meteorologists determine first if a tornado occurred, and then correlate damage with estimated wind speeds to rate the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, also known as the EF Scale.

In the Wimbish area in Macon-Bibb, NWS survey teams are going to be looking at damage of all variety, a couple of which include the fallen trees and the structural damage that is indicative of a tornado.

"It's horrible and I was screaming on the phone to my sister as I was looking and walking because I had never seen anything like this in my life," said resident Shantekia Smith.

The Macon-Bibb tornado from Tuesday afternoon has not yet been rated, but in Houston County, crews were able to assess the damage Wednesday morning before the afternoon's severe storms struck.

"It was a tornado, and so we're looking at some of the damage in here, looking at some of the damage on Hawkinsville Road, and some of the area between here and there," said Keith Stellman with the NWS.

The tornado that struck just south of Robins Air Force Base was rated an EF-3.

In Houston County, NWS officials conducted the survey Wednesday and concluded that the transmission tower that collapsed was one of three damage points that prompted this tornado's rating.

Once the tornado moved beyond the transmission tower, it made its way to a structure which sustained some significant damage before moving onto the Statham's Landing neighborhood.