MACON, Ga. — Navicent Health released a statement Sunday afternoon regarding reports of storm damage to their Macon hospital.

“We can confirm that the Medical Center, Navicent Health sustained slight damage during this afternoon's storm, with two cracked windows and one downed flagpole confirmed at this time. Per our storm procedures, patients had been moved into interior areas and patient care was not affected," said Steve Ramsey, manager of safety and management for Navicent.

At this time, storms are still rolling through Central Georgia. Stay with us for updates.

