Earth just had its hottest September in 141 years of records

Planet Earth just experienced its hottest global temperature on record. The global records began in 1880.
The new data released by the World Meteorological Organization Wednesday, shows that the planet was at 1.75 degrees above the 20th-century average of 59.0 degrees. This value surpassed the now second-highest September temperature that took place in 2015 and 2016 by 0.04 degrees.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirms that this previous September was the hottest our planet has seen since 1880.
NOAA has recorded weather data for over a century and also reported that year-to-date global temperatures were running second highest in the 141-year climate record.
NOAA scientists believe 2020 could end up ranking among the Earth's top hottest years on record.
