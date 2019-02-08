Thursday afternoon, Dawn McCullar got a call from her client Tina Hawkins.

"Ms. Hawkins called my cell phone about 4:30. I could hear it in her voice before even a word got out -- she said, 'A tree fell on my house,'" McCullar said.

As an insurance agent, McCullar served as a calm voice.

"I just said, 'Don't worry about it, there's nothing we can do.' It's storming, it's raining, she's safe, the power was out, the lines were stripped," McCullar said.

Power lines aren't the only thing that needs fixing. A limb punched through the ceiling and a wall.

Hawkins is also in need of a new power pole and roof, which she just replaced last October.

By around noon, almost all of the damage was cleaned up, but that's only half the battle.

The second half is cost, and that's where insurance plays a big role.

"If someone doesn't have homeowner's insurance or someone to work with them, they can be really out-of-pocket," McCullar said.

Hawkins says the tree cleanup was around $1,600 and the roof could be about $3,500.

McCullar says her insurance will help cut costs.

"Today, traditionally, a $1,000 deductible is standard in the industry now."

The dollar amount may be high, but it is much better than footing the full repair bill yourself.

