Strong pop-up storms came through Macon Thursday evening, and some packed a punch.

The Springdale area in north Macon saw some damage caused by a huge tree that uprooted and crashed into a dining room.

A few people were home, but no one got hurt.

Some trees and power lines were reported down in other parts of Macon, including a tree down at Bass and Plantation roads. Those areas are now cleared, according to Macon Public Works.

Storms knock down trees, power lines in north Macon

Downed trees on Church Street, Avondale Mill Road, and Liberty Church Road were also reported, and crews are in the process of clearing them.

Georgia Power reported 20 outages in Bibb County. 1,557 customers were affected as of 6 p.m.

