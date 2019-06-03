The weekend ahead still looks dry but cooler. We look to stay dry for most of next week as well.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible by morning. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the low 40s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

