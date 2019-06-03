We'll see a few showers in spots throughout the day tomorrow. We'll keep an unsettled pattern throughout the weekend, with occasional showers and a storm or two possible.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Rain moving in. A few storms by morning. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows near 60.

Saturday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Monday... Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night... Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

