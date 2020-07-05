PENSACOLA, Fla. — Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced more than 1,100 people from their homes, according to The Weather Channel.

The Florida Forest Service says the Five Mile Swamp fire has grown 10 times in size because of high winds and low humidity. The flames sparked on Monday in Santa Rosa County.

The fire started as a prescribed burn but quickly grew out of control, according to USA Today.

Firefighters are also battling another 575-acre fire in Walton county. Authorities said approximately 500 people were evacuated from that area as well. Multiple structures were lost in that fire.

Governor Ron Desantis said Thursday he was going to Santa Rosa County to be briefed by local officials on the fire.

According to the Florida Forest Service, there was a total of 52 actives wildfires burning across the state. Forty-three of those fires are 100-percent contained.

