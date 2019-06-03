Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for the second day in a row as we head into Sunday. Expect highs to top out in the mid 60s. We stay mild on Monday, but a cold front moves through early Tuesday. That will knock high temperatures down to the 50s on Tuesday, and lows in the 30s by Wednesday morning.

No rainfall is expected over the next 7 days!

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

