MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency says parts of Amerson River Park and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail are closed, due to flooding of the Ocmulgee River.

The agency posted on their Twitter and Facebook Sunday morning saying the back portion of Amerson, as well as the boat launches and take out areas at the park and on Spring Street were closed.

They also say portions of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail are closed.

The National Weather Service is reporting the river is in minor flood stage, at around 23 feet. It's expected to stay that way through Tuesday.