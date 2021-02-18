Constant rain since the start of the month is causing roads to get washed out in Washington and Telfair County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — As rain continues to fall across Central Georgia, roadways in some counties are starting to flood or wash away.

Pictures from the Washington County Sheriff's Office show rain washing away and even breaking some of the pavement. The sheriff's office says constant rain this month isn't making their job easier.

"We have nine roads in the county that have some degree of damage, whether it is washed out or holding water," Captain Darrell Usry with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Those streets include Freetown, Bethesda, and Lamar's Creek roads according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Captain Usry says crews are working right now to get the roads repaired.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"One of the roads they are working on now, and it looks like it will be opened before long and that is Panther Branch, which that is one of the more heavily-traveled roads, a lot of these roads are dirt roads and they have a few houses on them," Captain Usry said.

Over in Telfair County, Public Works Director Charles White says their roads are not holding up well.

"But I'm begging people who do not have to get on these county roads, dirt roads, to please stay home," White said.

White says about six dirt or paved roads in Telfair are closed. He says roads like Murphy McRae just cannot handle all the rain that is falling.

"The pipes are taking all the water they can take, and it is starting to come over the pipe and around the pipe washing roads, people's ponds are starting to run over, we got over six inches of rain," White said.

White says they are also working to fix the roads but warns that with more rain approaching things are going to get worse.