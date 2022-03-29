Pollen count on the rise: What you should know about the pollen index and washing your car

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson has a look at your pollen index and when it's best to wash the yellow mess off of your car.

MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when your eyes start to itch and every car turns yellow. The pollen season is in full swing, and some of these allergens will be unrelenting this week.

Tree pollen is and will continue to be very high to round out the month of March. Now that the grass is starting to grow again, we're seeing high pollen levels in that area, too.

Thankfully, for all of my people allergic to weeds, they're absent from the scene so far.

One annoying thing about pollen though, other than the puffy eyes and scratchy throats, is the yellow streaks on our cars.

If you're thinking about washing your car this week, Tuesday or Wednesday would be your best bet. We'll have dry conditions on both days.

On Thursday, rain will come early along a cold front so it would be a waste of time to wash your car.

Saturday is also not looking too hot for a car wash with the possibility of rain then, too.

If you don't have too much time to wash your car during the work week, Friday afternoon and evening would be good time to break out the soap and water.