MACON, Ga. — The first advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine came out at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It is a system that doesn't have a well-defined shape at this point, but we could see a Tropical Storm in the near future.

wmaz

As we saw with Dorian, the spaghetti models are all over the place. Solutions range from crossing Florida in the Gulf, to staying off the Florida and Georgia coastlines similar to Dorian. This is where the similarities to Dorian end however. This could become a tropical storm, but so far, it does not look to reach hurricane status.

wmaz

The first official track from the National Hurricane Center is a blend of the spaghetti models. It would have a Florida landfall sometime Saturday as a tropical storm, then weakening as it rides up the peninsula. A curve through southeast Georgia, and then back out into the Atlantic. As it stands now, if the track doesn't change, we would be on the dry side of the storm. Not good for us, since we could surely use the rain. All of this, of course, is subject to change.

wmaz

Stay tuned for updates day and night as we follow the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

RELATED: Near-record heat continues to finish the week

RELATED: Thomson Middle School accepting donations for Bahamas hurricane relief

RELATED: Report: 220 dogs, 50 cats in Bahamas animal shelter killed in Dorian flood

RELATED: Dorian lashes east Canada, then weakens heading out to sea

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.