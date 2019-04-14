Georgia was impacted by a line of storms that pushed across the south, Sunday.

High winds and heavy rain rolled through the morning hours, leaving some people in dark. Customers from Georgia EMC and Georgia Power reported outages on their websites.

As the morning continued, several severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warning were issued - including in metro Atlanta.

11Alive crews found trees down in Butts County on Old Bethel Church Road near Jenkinsburg.

Severe weather pictures from April 14 storms Community Stormtrackers share images from the severe weather on April 14, 2019. Temple, Ga A tree is down in Temple, Ga Butts County, Ga near Old Bethel Church Road near Jenkinsburg. Meansville, Ga. SE Atlanta Cumberland area Lindale, Ga. Lost Mountain area of Cobb Co. Rain comes down in Coweta County A large tree fell off Staley Drive in Gwinnett County during severe weather on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Gwinnett County officials said they haven't received any reports of structural damage, but they did have some power lines and trees come down.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to Abbots Bridge Road in Duluth. A power line brook loose from the utility pole. Gwinnett officials said Duluth Police Department had Abbotts Bridge Road shut down between Hill Street and Mattison Street as crews were on the scene.

Gwinnett firefighters also went to Habersham Road outside of Lilburn where a caller said a tree fell on power lines in that area.

A large tree fell, blocking the entrance to a subdivision on Baron Court SW and Five Forks Trickum Road SW in Stone Mountain, Gwinnett officials said.

A similar scene was found in Tucker on Staley Drive where a caller told Gwinnett officials a tree knocked down power lines and was preventing cars from accessing a subdivision.

