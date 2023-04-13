Power outages reported in Bleckley, Crisp counties, isolated outages in Houston, Butts

MACON, Ga. — As severe weather hits central Georgia, some areas of central Georgia are reporting power outages.
According to Georgia Power, Bleckley County is seeing the brunt of the outages, with around 483 customers facing power outages due to the severe weather.
There were around 750 outages in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Power Commission, some of which have since been restored.
There are a few isolated outages in Butts County and Houston County that are affecting fewer than 5 customers.
If you want to view live updates on the outages or see the interactive outage map, you can find it at outagemap.georgiapower.com or visit the Crisp County Power Commission for Crisp County updates.