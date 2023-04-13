Power outages reported in Bleckley, Crisp counties, isolated outages in Houston, Butts

Several reports of power outages came in on Thursday afternoon in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — As severe weather hits central Georgia, some areas of central Georgia are reporting power outages.

According to Georgia Power, Bleckley County is seeing the brunt of the outages, with around 483 customers facing power outages due to the severe weather.

There were around 750 outages in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Power Commission, some of which have since been restored.

There are a few isolated outages in Butts County and Houston County that are affecting fewer than 5 customers.