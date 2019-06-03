As for thunderstorms Friday, it's not looking likely, but we'll keep an eye on it. Dry and cooler for the weekend.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a few storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Saturday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

