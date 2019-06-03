Sunshine will dominate for most of the week, and we will get warmer as we finish the week. Rain looks to move back in by Friday.

Tonight... Clouds increasing. Overnight rain possible. Lows near 40.

Tuesday...Early morning rain, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night... Chance of showers. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday... Chance of showers and storms. Highs around 80.

Saturday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Scattered showers possible. Highs around 80.

Sunday Night... Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Monday... Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

