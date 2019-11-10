MACON, Ga. — Currently, at the Ocmulgee river, you can clearly see the water level is much lower than it normally is.

The river is running about five feet deep in Macon. That’s only slightly higher than the river’s record low at three feet.

The lack of rainfall is playing a big role in the drought conditions we are experiencing here in central Georgia, with no rain officially recorded during the month of Oct. in Macon. We are running a rainfall deficit of 9 inches for the year so far.

As levels continue to drop, sand bars are beginning to pop up in the middle of the river.

Since the start of the year Macon has picked up about 27 inches of rain, but there is still a rainfall deficit of about 9 inches.

Because of the lack of rain and the heat, drought conditions are continuing to expand.

Now we have severe drought over almost all of central Georgia, and extreme drought developing in Twiggs, Wilkinson, and Laurens counties and also to the north and west of Macon.

The intense heat also plays a large role in the drought. We’ve seen 130 days of 90-degree temperatures in Macon so far. That number surpasses the old record of 116 days.

Hot temperatures cause the soils to dry out, which leads to a cyclical pattern of less storms and more heat.

RELATED: 'Flash drought' brings dust and dread to southern farmers

RELATED: Second earthquake in one day reported near Eatonton, Georgia

RELATED: Magnitude 2.1 quake reported near Eatonton, Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.